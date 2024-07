Twizzles

Feeling horrible after a bad night, so cheering myself up with this.



Okay, I know most people put flowers in vases. I just happen to have a very sweet tooth, so brown sugar twizzle sticks seem to have been collected from a few cafes. I don't use them in my drinks, but I love the shape and texture of them! So......they live on my windowsill. I know. People have told me before I am a bit nuts. I say.....only a bit??