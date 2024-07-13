Sign up
195 / 365
Happy Duck
From the same pond as yesterday. The duck looked very happy there, balanced on a submerged log.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2814
photos
159
followers
67
following
53% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th July 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Ah this is lovely
July 13th, 2024
