When grey is interesting by casablanca
197 / 365

When grey is interesting

It has been mostly raining since I arrived on Friday, but mountains intrigue me in any weather. Took this out of my window yesterday. This morning there is a yellow ball in the sky.....may actually get to give the waterproofs a day off!
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Pat Knowles ace
Looks better today Casa, sun out here & we aren’t far below you. You are there, have a wonderful time! Will do you so much good! Beautiful view out of your window!
July 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a beautiful scene and capture, I love the low clouds or fog on the hills. Where are you?
July 15th, 2024  
