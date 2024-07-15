Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
When grey is interesting
It has been mostly raining since I arrived on Friday, but mountains intrigue me in any weather. Took this out of my window yesterday. This morning there is a yellow ball in the sky.....may actually get to give the waterproofs a day off!
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
2
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2816
photos
158
followers
67
following
53% complete
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
14th July 2024 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks better today Casa, sun out here & we aren’t far below you. You are there, have a wonderful time! Will do you so much good! Beautiful view out of your window!
July 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a beautiful scene and capture, I love the low clouds or fog on the hills. Where are you?
July 15th, 2024
