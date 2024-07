Hooked

As the sun came out well and good yesterday, yay, I took a ride on one of the lake cruise boats at Derwentwater while Hubby fulfilled a long held ambition to climb the Old Man mountain at Coniston. He has always had his plans scuppered for that one by the weather before, so he was delighted to finally achieve it 🥳



Cloudier again today but off out to enjoy our final day before driving home early tomorrow. The Young Fella has been enjoying having the house to himself all week 😀