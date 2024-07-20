National Trust Nature

Left very early yesterday morning to drive the 6 hours home as the schools were breaking up for Summer and excessive heat was forecast for our home area. Successful strategy.



It rained a lot on all but 2 days of our time in Keswick frustratingly, but nowt I could do about that! Hubby joined me last Sunday night fresh from a sailing job in the Outer Hebrides via train from Glasgow. Improved my National Trust challenge tally and have now achieved 21/60. Yay.



National Trust covers not only castles and historical houses, but also areas of natural beauty. Beatrix Potter, the children's writer, was instrumental in helping preserve many areas in the Lake District in this way.



These are 3 natural areas I visited:

1. Friar's Crag with its vista down the lake towards Borrowdale

2. Hawse End, a wooded shore area beneath Catbells fell

3. Crow Park, an expansive parkland on the shore close to Keswick