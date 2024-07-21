The Village Fair

I hit the ground running after arriving home from Keswick and spent yesterday helping at a local Summer Fair. My BSL teacher, Lipreading teacher and a local Lipspeaker were sharing a stall there and we were busy talking to people about courses and encouraging people to consider learning the skills.



The fair was opened by the lovely former Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread. Her son and my son knew each other at school, so we had met a good number of times and she is always a complete delight. Kind hearted, full of life and a great sense of humour, I really like her.



Fabulous Scottish pipes band plus performances from local children, a dog show, vintage cars, tractors and bikes, food stalls and a classic village fete tent full of flowers, home grown vegetables and fruits, children's drawings and handwriting and homemade goods awaiting judging and prizes. All good fun.