Tarn Hows

Tarn Hows near Coniston Water in the Lake District has an interesting history. Now cared for by the National Trust, it was once three natural tarns or lakes. A local landowner of the estate wanted to merge the three into one in order to feed his sawmill with the water in the mid 1800s. He died before that vision was completed and his ambitious and creative planting plan was never finished. Some of the trees he put in, namely the larch and spruce, continued to grow and now dominate the landscape there. It's a pretty spot and popular for walks and a bit of peace and quiet.