Previous
209 / 365
Weathervane
Rather liked this Viking ship weathervane from Anglesey Abbey. Splendid design up there on the roof of the main house.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
5
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2828
photos
158
followers
67
following
57% complete
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
23rd July 2024 12:57pm
Public
Issi Bannerman
ace
Rather lovely and original!
July 27th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
it is set off nicely against the blue sky.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, lovely capture and light.
July 27th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful sight and craftsmanship!
July 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
July 27th, 2024
