For Annie-Sue

As Annie-Sue is having a Year of the Dragon and it was such fun meeting her when we were in the Lake District recently, I decided to photograph my beautiful satin dressing gown Hubby brought me back from China on a work trip many years ago. I still wear it now. Reversible, so you can choose to be wearing red with black trim or black with red trim. So you get two dragons for the price of one! Here's to you, Annie-Sue πŸ‰πŸ»