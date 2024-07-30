Batemans

I thought this was a fabulous title. Published in 1931, Arthur James Siggins was a New Zealander who left home as a stowaway aged just thirteen. He later served in Africa during the Boer War and within the Rhodesian Police. This book is his reflections on his experience as he toured Africa using his hunting experience to help with the wildlife later used for the 1939 movie, The Four Feathers.



Where did I find this? On Sunday on the bookshelf in the former home of Rudyard Kipling, a house called Batemans in East Sussex. Wonderful place and stuffed full of fascinating books, not least of all the prolific writings of the man himself.