Batemans by casablanca
212 / 365

Batemans

I thought this was a fabulous title. Published in 1931, Arthur James Siggins was a New Zealander who left home as a stowaway aged just thirteen. He later served in Africa during the Boer War and within the Rhodesian Police. This book is his reflections on his experience as he toured Africa using his hunting experience to help with the wildlife later used for the 1939 movie, The Four Feathers.

Where did I find this? On Sunday on the bookshelf in the former home of Rudyard Kipling, a house called Batemans in East Sussex. Wonderful place and stuffed full of fascinating books, not least of all the prolific writings of the man himself.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture, I love the old textures. That certainly would be a book worth reading.
July 30th, 2024  
julia ace
Interesting.. a connection to NZ.
July 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I am a big fan of Kipling and visiting Batemans has long been on my bucket list; I am green with envy.
July 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot! Wonderful composition
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop Oooh go! It's delightful. If you are a fan, you will love all the bits and pieces around the house and the room guides are knowledgeable. Beautiful gardens too and the old mill still there.
July 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca With the wife's illness it is very hard to get anywhere at the moment but sometime I will manage it. Would love to see some more of your photos of Kipling's home.
July 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop Oh I am sorry to hear that. I will post more for you. One day you will get there and it will be all the sweeter for being long held.
July 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@casablanca 👍
July 30th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
If you don't want to share them on here check my profile for email.
July 30th, 2024  
