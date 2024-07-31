Criss Cross

Love seeing criss crossed plane trails in the sky. Intrigued by the curved ones. Phone shot. It was melting here yesterday at 32ºc in the shade, which is 90ºf for those who use that scale.



Inside my house at the back it got up to 37.7º in our conservatory (100ºf) I could wish for aircon! But such things are not common in England.



This morning it is down to 19º outside at 7am with cloud cover and a breeze temporarily before it is forecast to clear and the heat will return, so I have all the doors and windows open to cool the air in the house and hope for the best!