Criss Cross by casablanca
213 / 365

Criss Cross

Love seeing criss crossed plane trails in the sky. Intrigued by the curved ones. Phone shot. It was melting here yesterday at 32ºc in the shade, which is 90ºf for those who use that scale.

Inside my house at the back it got up to 37.7º in our conservatory (100ºf) I could wish for aircon! But such things are not common in England.

This morning it is down to 19º outside at 7am with cloud cover and a breeze temporarily before it is forecast to clear and the heat will return, so I have all the doors and windows open to cool the air in the house and hope for the best!
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Dorothy ace
X marks the spot!
Hoping your weather will moderate but stay sunny. I have never enjoyed hot weather and so thankful for AC since about 1972.
July 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured. I can't stand the heat and am so grateful to have air conditioning in all our rooms. Atm we are using them as heaters, it is so flipping cold here!
July 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Love those crossing contrails, well spotted!
July 31st, 2024  
