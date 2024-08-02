Previous
Hello, Sweetie by casablanca
215 / 365

Hello, Sweetie

Back in the day when Doctor Who was not lost in the world of Political Correctness and David Tennant was lurking moodily under the great coat, the character had an ongoing relationship with River Song. Whenever she showed up on screen her first sultry words were always "hello, Sweetie." So she sprang to mind when my coffee came with this sugar packet!

Physio poked, prodded and stretched my big toe and the joint around and said it was unlikely it was broken. It is not the toe itself that I injured, but the bit below where a bunion would form if you had one. Bruising to the bone and soft tissue the most likely thing but oh oh oh, I cannot believe the pain levels! Astronomical. Told to rest it. Swelling is causing a lot of the pain so I have dug out my Austrian crutches. Using all the techniques I know but have to be patient, I guess. Thankfully Hubby returns from sailing tonight so I can get a bit of help with the practical things.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, no, sorry to hear about the toe! Sounds very painful and extremely inconvenient! I hope it gets better soon. x
August 2nd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Oh my goodness! I am always running into something or dropping something on my toes. Now I try to wear Keens with toe protection! Take good care!
August 2nd, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Hope the toe gets better soon (also hope the hoover is ok!)
August 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I had to Google river song ( not a doctor who fan ). " hello sweetie" indeed 💕. Hope the toe heels
August 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Goodness me, you must have dropped that hoover with some force! Hope your poor toe recovers soon
August 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise