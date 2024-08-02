Hello, Sweetie

Back in the day when Doctor Who was not lost in the world of Political Correctness and David Tennant was lurking moodily under the great coat, the character had an ongoing relationship with River Song. Whenever she showed up on screen her first sultry words were always "hello, Sweetie." So she sprang to mind when my coffee came with this sugar packet!



Physio poked, prodded and stretched my big toe and the joint around and said it was unlikely it was broken. It is not the toe itself that I injured, but the bit below where a bunion would form if you had one. Bruising to the bone and soft tissue the most likely thing but oh oh oh, I cannot believe the pain levels! Astronomical. Told to rest it. Swelling is causing a lot of the pain so I have dug out my Austrian crutches. Using all the techniques I know but have to be patient, I guess. Thankfully Hubby returns from sailing tonight so I can get a bit of help with the practical things.