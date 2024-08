Looking up

Loved this rotunda style window at Wimpole Hall. Paintings of cherubs beneath it, but I pulled up the black and enjoyed the play of light and shade against the fanned plasterwork. Wimpole Hall was the former home of Rudyard Kipling's daughter, Elsie. Running a series on my Extras of Batemans, his former home currently.



Hopping on the crutches - about 10 days, Physio thinks to settle it down. So working on recent pics.