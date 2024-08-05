Bath in Paradise

A National Trust visit from a few weeks ago. At Rainham Hall on the outskirts of London you find a multitude of owners have left their mark on the varied exhibitions. Built by a sea captain in 1729 in Queen Anne style, it has been rented to many famous faces over the years, including the iconic Vogue photographer, Anthony Denny.



I thought this sea scene incorporating one of John Harle's ships, tropical islands and beautiful turquoise waters was so much fun in the upstairs bath tub. The towels have his initials on too. Fun way to remember him and a nod towards the children's Day Nursery that was housed in the building from 1942-1954, requisitioned by the local council during the war so that mothers could go out to work in the munitions factories and other roles.