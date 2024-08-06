Previous
Rainham Mural by casablanca
219 / 365

Rainham Mural

A mural on the wall of a youth club not far from Rainham Hall in Havering, just outside London, that I spotted down an alleyway as we left.

Kipling's Nobel Prize on Extras Bateman series today.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely find and capture, such a great and colourful mural.
August 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely fun mural
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise