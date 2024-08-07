Previous
Madonna and Child by casablanca
Madonna and Child

A day out last week in Lewes in Sussex before I managed to injure myself. Very hot day, so at one point my friend and I took refuge in St Anne's Church. The stained glass windows were all very brightly coloured and varying in artist and design. The plaque beneath the window is dedicated to the memory of Anna Grace Parsons. I couldn't find out exactly who she was but there were a lot of the Parson family associated with the town and church in the 1700s and 1800s, so I can only assume she was one of them.

In foot news, I am off the crutches, hoorays and hallelujahs! The patience, elevation and ice have paid off and the swelling is vastly reduced and pain levels much improved. I am winning!
Casablanca

Dianne ace
A beautiful image and good to hear your foot is improving.
August 7th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely image of the stained glass - hope the foot heals well
August 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful shot. Good to hear you are on the mend
August 7th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful light passing through this stained glass window.
August 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous window beautifully captured, I love the rays of light. good news re your foot, hope it will soo be back to normal.
August 7th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such fantabulous light! Glad to hear your toe is on the mend
August 7th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
August 7th, 2024  
JackieR ace
It's down the road, but I've never visited Lewes! Will have to take TV and explore

Beautiful light

Glad you're getting more mobile
August 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light.
August 7th, 2024  
