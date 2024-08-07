Madonna and Child

A day out last week in Lewes in Sussex before I managed to injure myself. Very hot day, so at one point my friend and I took refuge in St Anne's Church. The stained glass windows were all very brightly coloured and varying in artist and design. The plaque beneath the window is dedicated to the memory of Anna Grace Parsons. I couldn't find out exactly who she was but there were a lot of the Parson family associated with the town and church in the 1700s and 1800s, so I can only assume she was one of them.



In foot news, I am off the crutches, hoorays and hallelujahs! The patience, elevation and ice have paid off and the swelling is vastly reduced and pain levels much improved. I am winning!