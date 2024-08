Homeward Bound

A phone shot at Lewes Station while I and many others awaited the London train. It was baking hot and earlier in the day there had a been a huge signals failure at Clapham Junction - very busy rail junction if you are not familiar with it. So that had totally scuppered many trains and cancelled a lot of journeys. It had been very hard work travelling down that morning and as we stood on the platform in the heat late afternoon, we were hoping they had solved the issues!