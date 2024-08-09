District Line Fun

A bit of nostalgia for me recently as I took the District Line tube train out of London. It was an area I used to commute to and from when I worked in the City many years ago. If you time it right, when you get out past the busy places of West Ham and Plaistow, you can get carriages to yourself towards the end of the line. This is the "new" design of trains. Been around for a while, but I still marvel at the space inside them.



As a child, I grew up with slam door trains and compartments, such as many of you would see in Agatha Christie adaptations, and the original tube train network had cramped and crowded seats and strap hanging areas. I love this new design, though it can still get utterly packed. I do miss the slam door trains though, I loved them!



A girl opposite me for about 12 stops was joking with me as we marked the people walking between us along the carriage while it was in motion. Lots of them swayed about and weaved like drunks being incapable of walking the ubiquitous straight white line. We were marking them out of 10 for our amusement, though none of them knew! We both used sign language. It was a lot of fun.



