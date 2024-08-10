Previous
It's grown! by casablanca
It's grown!

My common ragwort plants in the wildflower meadow bit of my garden are now as big as me! I didn't know they grew that tall.....I do now!
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
A nasty weed that farmers don't like.. They may like your nice and natural shot though!
August 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@maggiemae yes, poisonous to cattle and horses apparently. But as I don't have any, I thought it was okay!
August 10th, 2024  
