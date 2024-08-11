Previous
He's Grown! by casablanca
224 / 365

He's Grown!

Just for fun after yesterday's "it's grown" on the ragwort in my garden, this is "he's grown" and it is, of course, my darling son. A premature birth by emergency caesarean at just 29 weeks, he was 2 lb 2 oz. You can see how tiny he is compared to my hand and he is almost a week old there. Love the contrast with how tall he has become.

At the time, they told my husband he would be taking us both home in a box. Our chances of survival were very slim as I was seriously ill. So we are grateful walking miracles, delighted to have won out against the predictions and we believe that was thanks to the prayers of our friends and church at the time.

Sometimes it is good to look back and see how far you have come.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such precious shots and moments you are sharing with us! You have both come a long way Casablanca :-)
August 11th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a story and a fairytale ending with you both able to appreciate life. Great images.
August 11th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Beautiful and heart-warming. 👍
August 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a great then and now.
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise