He's Grown!

Just for fun after yesterday's "it's grown" on the ragwort in my garden, this is "he's grown" and it is, of course, my darling son. A premature birth by emergency caesarean at just 29 weeks, he was 2 lb 2 oz. You can see how tiny he is compared to my hand and he is almost a week old there. Love the contrast with how tall he has become.



At the time, they told my husband he would be taking us both home in a box. Our chances of survival were very slim as I was seriously ill. So we are grateful walking miracles, delighted to have won out against the predictions and we believe that was thanks to the prayers of our friends and church at the time.



Sometimes it is good to look back and see how far you have come.