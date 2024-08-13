Scotney Castle

My 27th National Trust visit was to Scotney Castle in Kent. It is a site of two buildings: the original castle with moat was begun in the 12th Century. The Hussey family from Worcestershire bought the castle in the 18th Century and Edward Hussey III decided to make a feature of the castle as a deliberate ruin in the gardens and commissioned the building of a new house on the top of the hill.



You can see both aspects presented here. The grounds are very pretty and the house was lived in until very recently. It was bequeathed to the National Trust in 1952 by Christopher Hussey, but his widow Betty continued to live there until 2007. So there are a few more modern aspects within the house's beautifully panelled rooms than one might expect and a lot of cat figurines and references, since she was rather fond of cats. I heartily approve of that!



