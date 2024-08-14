My next house?

Previous
I can dream anyway! This shot comes from the downstairs interior of Scotney Castle (see yesterday's post).
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful, but a little dark for me!
August 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann I'll turn on extra lights when you come to stay LOL
August 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I totally agree with Issi @jamibann
August 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@kjarn @jamibann If I paint it all yellow and sunny, you guys can come! I'll put the kettle on....
August 14th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Great, I’m on my way
August 14th, 2024  
