227 / 365
My next house?
I can dream anyway! This shot comes from the downstairs interior of Scotney Castle (see yesterday's post).
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
8th August 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful, but a little dark for me!
August 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@jamibann
I'll turn on extra lights when you come to stay LOL
August 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I totally agree with Issi
@jamibann
August 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@kjarn
@jamibann
If I paint it all yellow and sunny, you guys can come! I'll put the kettle on....
August 14th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great, I’m on my way
August 14th, 2024
