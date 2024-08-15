Cheers and Celebrations

A pause in my photos of my recent NT visit to Scotney Castle to pour myself a favourite drink on ice and celebrate. No-one else what home when I got the message, in fact I was doing the ironing. But that didn't stop me. I got the Cointreau out with some ice cubes and partied at the ironing board.



I got my results for my three BSL (British Sign Language) Level 1 exams yesterday. I passed all the elements and all the sections! Absolutely delighted. They were the scariest exams I had ever taken! Now on to Level 2...... cheers m'dears!