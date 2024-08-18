Previous
Yes, that's me! by casablanca
231 / 365

Yes, that's me!

A little piece of nostalgia here. This is me at the helm of a Royal Artillery yacht out of Gosport back in May 1992. First time I had sailed and I found my stomach didn't enjoy being below whilst on the water, but I was happy as Larry helming in the fresh air on deck.

And yes, that's me having climbed to the top of the mast too with the aid of the Bosun's Chair to hook me on. Have to say it was a brilliant view up there! When I looked down, my crew mates were getting off the boat and heading for the pub and had secured my rope to a cleat on deck! Thankfully they were only kidding and came back on to release the rope so I could climb down and join them. They had me going there for a second though LOL
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely story and great photos and memories!
August 18th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Fun and fond memories, but that looks an awful way up to me!
August 18th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Love it. I, too, did a bit of sailing in my younger days so this really appeals
August 18th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Wow...such great memories!
August 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing triptych and wonderful story! Great memory which you will probably never forget.
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise