Yes, that's me!

A little piece of nostalgia here. This is me at the helm of a Royal Artillery yacht out of Gosport back in May 1992. First time I had sailed and I found my stomach didn't enjoy being below whilst on the water, but I was happy as Larry helming in the fresh air on deck.



And yes, that's me having climbed to the top of the mast too with the aid of the Bosun's Chair to hook me on. Have to say it was a brilliant view up there! When I looked down, my crew mates were getting off the boat and heading for the pub and had secured my rope to a cleat on deck! Thankfully they were only kidding and came back on to release the rope so I could climb down and join them. They had me going there for a second though LOL