A birthday

My Mum's birthday yesterday, so she and my Dad came over early afternoon for a pot of tea and some cake.



I baked a new recipe to me, a lovely lemon sponge made with some Greek yoghurt to produce a lovely crumb and fresh lemon juice and icing sugar for the icing on top. It was gorgeous! I shall do that one again. Though the teddy and balloons were just for the birthday!



The little smiley cloud there is humidifier, since I know someone will ask! You fill it with water and it will evaporate when the radiator is on in Winter.