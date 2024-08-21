Previous
Jurassic Eye Spy by casablanca
Jurassic Eye Spy

I had heard that dinosaurs are extinct, but I no longer believe it. I went into a cafe and saw one hiding behind a pot plant...
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Annie D ace
haha and the eye is on you - beware!
August 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love that peeping eye!
August 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Goodness me, I hope you alerted the media
August 21st, 2024  
