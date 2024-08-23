Previous
Geese Gossip by casablanca
Geese Gossip

"Eric! Did you see what she just did??"

"I'm looking, Vera, I'm looking..."
Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
Brilliant words - just go with the picture!
August 23rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Your narrative made me laugh
August 23rd, 2024  
