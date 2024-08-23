Sign up
Previous
236 / 365
Geese Gossip
"Eric! Did you see what she just did??"
"I'm looking, Vera, I'm looking..."
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
2
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2869
photos
155
followers
69
following
64% complete
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
21st August 2024 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant words - just go with the picture!
August 23rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Your narrative made me laugh
August 23rd, 2024
