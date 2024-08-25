Previous
Common Darter by casablanca
Common Darter

Another from the same day on site. Kept trying to catch a dragonfly with my lens, but they were too fast and skittish as it was breezy. Finally got this lovely red Common Darter as he sat still for a few seconds on a stalk of grass.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail.
August 25th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a gloriously golden image!
August 25th, 2024  
Brian ace
Kudos to you
August 25th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
They are such interesting looking creatures aren't they
August 25th, 2024  
