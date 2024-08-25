Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
238 / 365
Common Darter
Another from the same day on site. Kept trying to catch a dragonfly with my lens, but they were too fast and skittish as it was breezy. Finally got this lovely red Common Darter as he sat still for a few seconds on a stalk of grass.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2871
photos
155
followers
69
following
65% complete
View this month »
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
16th August 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail.
August 25th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a gloriously golden image!
August 25th, 2024
Brian
ace
Kudos to you
August 25th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
They are such interesting looking creatures aren't they
August 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close