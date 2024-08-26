Previous
Pink Lemonade Lolly by casablanca
239 / 365

Pink Lemonade Lolly

My treat. My favourite ice lolly this Summer and it is called a Pink Lemonade lolly. It is made with Sicilian lemon juice and raspberry pureé. It is heavenly.

My local Sainsbugs ran out, oh horror, so I drove 10 miles to another town to get some more and had to buy a bag of ice too to keep them from melting on the drive home LOL. Worth it though!
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Never seen these - look and sound tasty. Love the hydrangea in the background!
August 26th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I’ve never heard of these but they sound very refreshing
August 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Oh - such a yummy sounding summer treat!
August 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise