Previous
239 / 365
Pink Lemonade Lolly
My treat. My favourite ice lolly this Summer and it is called a Pink Lemonade lolly. It is made with Sicilian lemon juice and raspberry pureé. It is heavenly.
My local Sainsbugs ran out, oh horror, so I drove 10 miles to another town to get some more and had to buy a bag of ice too to keep them from melting on the drive home LOL. Worth it though!
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
3
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2872
photos
155
followers
69
following
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
5
3
2
2024
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
25th August 2024 11:02am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Never seen these - look and sound tasty. Love the hydrangea in the background!
August 26th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
I’ve never heard of these but they sound very refreshing
August 26th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Oh - such a yummy sounding summer treat!
August 26th, 2024
