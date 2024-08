Looking Back: 2014

That's the Young Fella in the front Kart there, raring to go on this day back in 2014 when he was 13 years old. Karting is such a fun thing to do. He is wearing his Dad's motorcycle helmet there, a beautiful yellow Arai.



That helmet should reappear later today as it is currently with its owner in Belgium where he has been exploring the Waterloo battle field sites and surrounds since Monday. A long held ambition and the motorbike is the perfect way to travel there solo.