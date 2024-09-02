Summer Fun 2010

A dive back into August 2010 and a moment from a North Yorkshire holiday. Top image is me on the platform at Goathland Station, which you will have seen in many TV series (such as Heartbeat) or on films (such as Harry Potter). It's one of our favourite places and we love to watch the steam trains coming in and out there.



The bottom image is me and The Young Fella having built that boat out of sand and were sitting there rowing on the beach. It was an idea from a "Kipper" story and more fun than always building sandcastles anyway!