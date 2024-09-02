Previous
Summer Fun 2010 by casablanca
246 / 365

Summer Fun 2010

A dive back into August 2010 and a moment from a North Yorkshire holiday. Top image is me on the platform at Goathland Station, which you will have seen in many TV series (such as Heartbeat) or on films (such as Harry Potter). It's one of our favourite places and we love to watch the steam trains coming in and out there.

The bottom image is me and The Young Fella having built that boat out of sand and were sitting there rowing on the beach. It was an idea from a "Kipper" story and more fun than always building sandcastles anyway!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details

Diana ace
such a wonderful blast from the past, great shots and memories.
September 2nd, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Very classic pose at the station.......
and I do love the second picture 😂😂
September 2nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Two delightful photo memories! BTW... Great legs you had back in 2010! Just a bit envious! Lol
September 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely lovely
September 2nd, 2024  
