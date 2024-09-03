Sign up
247 / 365
Rhapsody in Blue rose
My favourite rose has re-flowered. A David Austin rose called Rhapsody in Blue. I fell in love with it the first time I saw it at Hyde Hall years ago and I planted one in my garden. Sensational colour, I never tire of it.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 3rd, 2024
