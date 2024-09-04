Previous
Going to seed by casablanca
248 / 365

Going to seed

Had an invasion of super tall grasses and this one is called Pendulous Sedge. I took a close up of one of the seedheads as it drooped straight down because the textures interested me.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Close-ups reveal so much :)
September 4th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome closeup
September 4th, 2024  
