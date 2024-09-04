Sign up
248 / 365
Going to seed
Had an invasion of super tall grasses and this one is called Pendulous Sedge. I took a close up of one of the seedheads as it drooped straight down because the textures interested me.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
4th September 2024 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Close-ups reveal so much :)
September 4th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome closeup
September 4th, 2024
