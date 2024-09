Lookback: Paralympics London 2012

Another lookback as this day in 2012 we were at the London Paralympic Games and had a super time watching the athletics at the London Olympic Stadium in Stratford, East London.



It was the same day The Young Fella began senior school and he and I hurtled out of the door straight after school, clutching sandwiches, to jump on the train and join Hubby and our two friends, who had been there all day, for the evening competitions. Fabulous atmosphere.