Montacute House, Somerset

We set off on Saturday 31st August early to avoid the traffic and paused at the lovely NT property Montacute House in Somerset.
Several reasons:
1. Another NT for my tally
2. My penpal that I had never met in person lived near enough to drive down and meet us there
3. @gardenfolk has an historical connection with the house and asked if I was visiting it
Montacute is a late Elizabethan construction built in about 1598, built for Sir Edward Phelps. He was the Speaker of the House of Commons at the time and also the first prosecutor in the Guy Fawkes Gunpowder Plot.
It is thought the architect was William Arnold, but no one knows for sure. Other residents include the Marquess George Curzon, the American writer Henry Lane Eno and the philanthropist Ernest Cook before it was given to the National Trust.
During the Second World War, American soldiers were billeted in the surrounding parkland and the house was requisitioned by the army just before the Normandy Landings.
The colour of the stone is Hamstone, coming from a local site called Ham Hill in Somerset. Across the main facade upstairs are statues of The Nine Worthies. Nice site to visit and the cafe is good!