Previous
253 / 365
My Penpal
My delightful penpal of almost a decade and the first time we met at Montacute House on 31st August. My boys kept saying all week how much they liked her and how much fun she was and what a great personality she has. I have to say, I heartily agree!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
3
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2887
photos
155
followers
71
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
31st August 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and what a great occasion! I used to have a pen pal when I was a teen, but that did not last very long. How lucky to have such a wonderful pen pal.
September 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What a great meet up. Like Diana, I used to have a penpal but we lost contact. In this day of emals and SMSs, what a great thing to have sustained.
September 9th, 2024
Hazel
ace
A fabulous, happy shot!
September 9th, 2024
