My Penpal by casablanca
253 / 365

My Penpal

My delightful penpal of almost a decade and the first time we met at Montacute House on 31st August. My boys kept saying all week how much they liked her and how much fun she was and what a great personality she has. I have to say, I heartily agree!
9th September 2024

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Diana
A fabulous capture and what a great occasion! I used to have a pen pal when I was a teen, but that did not last very long. How lucky to have such a wonderful pen pal.
September 9th, 2024  
Suzanne
What a great meet up. Like Diana, I used to have a penpal but we lost contact. In this day of emals and SMSs, what a great thing to have sustained.
September 9th, 2024  
Hazel
A fabulous, happy shot!
September 9th, 2024  
