Tapestry Room by casablanca
Tapestry Room

Final shot from Montacute House is this wonderful tapestry hung in a darkened room to protect the fibres and colours and the lovely arrangement of chairs, also covered in tapestry finishes. It just caught my eye, it was so striking.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Issi Bannerman ace
How absolutely lovely!
September 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, the lighting is just right.
September 10th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifully 👍😊
September 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Wow, that light is awesome!
September 10th, 2024  
