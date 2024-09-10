Sign up
Tapestry Room
Final shot from Montacute House is this wonderful tapestry hung in a darkened room to protect the fibres and colours and the lovely arrangement of chairs, also covered in tapestry finishes. It just caught my eye, it was so striking.
10th September 2024
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
31st August 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
How absolutely lovely!
September 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, the lighting is just right.
September 10th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifully 👍😊
September 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, that light is awesome!
September 10th, 2024
