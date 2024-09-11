Castle Drogo meet up

It was Sunday 1st September and we headed up onto Dartmoor to visit Castle Drogo, another National Trust property, and to meet some wonderful old friends we had not seen in 9 years. Lovely to see them again.



Castle Drogo was the last castle ever to be built in England and it was built over 20 years between 1910 and 1930 above the Teign River Gorge. It was built for Julius Drewe and his family and was a home for them. Julius was living in it from 1925 onwards and it was fully completed a year after he died in 1930.



The architect was the renowned Edwin Lutyens and he did a beautiful job of it. The elegance and proportions within the castle are stunning to look at and there is a vista everywhere you turn with repeating arches and light pouring in. Drewe and Lutyens disagreed about the roof and Drewe won.....which is a shame really because Lutyens was right and the roof leaked until the National Trust did a major restoration job in the last few years. I could live in it, it is both architecturally stunning and homely simultaneously.