An anticipated visit by casablanca
An anticipated visit

Tuesday 3rd September had me very excited. I was taking a boat trip up the river and heading to the former Summer home of a literary heroine of mine. This is me saying hello in the cafe where we had coffee before we began our tour of the house.
Casablanca

Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
Another interesting house visit, Greenway House, Devon? More pictures please especially of the interior! Love the way the lady is looking at the poster.
September 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how very exciting. My best friend is a big fan of Agatha and we went to see the Mousetrap together, many years ago, in London. I used to love her books as a teenager - couldn't get enough of them - Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. Not sure I'd like them today - I'm much more a fan of historical novels these days. But she was an amazing lady!
September 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@allsop I love you for calling me a lady! There will be a collage tomorrow of the house.
September 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann I was the same - read them all as a teen! Still enjoy her.
September 12th, 2024  
