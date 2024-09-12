Sign up
Previous
256 / 365
An anticipated visit
Tuesday 3rd September had me very excited. I was taking a boat trip up the river and heading to the former Summer home of a literary heroine of mine. This is me saying hello in the cafe where we had coffee before we began our tour of the house.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
4
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd September 2024 10:43am
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
Another interesting house visit, Greenway House, Devon? More pictures please especially of the interior! Love the way the lady is looking at the poster.
September 12th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how very exciting. My best friend is a big fan of Agatha and we went to see the Mousetrap together, many years ago, in London. I used to love her books as a teenager - couldn't get enough of them - Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple. Not sure I'd like them today - I'm much more a fan of historical novels these days. But she was an amazing lady!
September 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@allsop
I love you for calling me a lady! There will be a collage tomorrow of the house.
September 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
@jamibann
I was the same - read them all as a teen! Still enjoy her.
September 12th, 2024
