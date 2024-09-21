Beginnings

It was Saturday 7th September and we set off promptly for home from Torquay with a planned coffee stop and explore at Lacock. The village itself is old and the buildings unchanged, so it has been a film set many times, including as Meryton in the BBC's Pride and Prejudice, Downton Abbey, Cranford, Wolf Hall and Harry Potter among others.



After the dissolution of the monasteries by Henry VIII in the late 1530's, Lacock Abbey became a private home and in the 1800's it was in the Fox Talbot family. Henry Fox Talbot was not the only dabbler in inventing the salted paper and silver nitrate process of creating photography, but he was the first one who managed to stabilise his work so that the images did not fade.



The earliest negative that is still in existence as far as we are aware is this famous one of the latticed oriel window, taken of the South Gallery at Lacock. The image at the bottom of my collage is one I took in the musuem and it is the actual negative from August 1835. The other shots are me (obviously) being excited to arrive at the "British birthplace of photography" as it is billed by the National Trust and the window itself from both inside and outside. I found it a thrilling place to visit.