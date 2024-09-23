Paycocke's House in Essex

Friday 13th September saw me on a little National Trust whizz with Hubby before he left for sailing in Scotland and we saw three places. The first was a Tudor house, the second an ancient barn and the third was a walk across a causeway at low tide to an island.



This is the Tudor house, although much of it has been sympathetically refurbished at various stages in its existence and not much remains that is actually Tudor, despite appearances. Paycocke's House was associated with the thriving wool trade in East Anglia and the Coggeshall White was an undyed closely woven wool sold on to others for dyeing and further selling on. Not much is known of the history of the house beyond that as there are frustratingly few records. However, the lack of heating in the house for its first 3 - 400 years would indicate it was not lived in as a family home, but used for trade.



You can see the external appearance has not changed much in the comparison between the shot in the museum and the one I took. The sign just made us laugh so much. From a diary by Conrad Noel, who became known infamously as The Red Vicar of Thaxted due to his political opinions, who lived at Paycocke's House rent free in the early 1900's because he was related to the then owner. Hubby and I read this on the wall and then laughed out loud.