Previous
Ancient Barn by casablanca
268 / 365

Ancient Barn

This is the second place on our day out. Grange Barn at Coggeshall. It was likely built in the mid 1200's by the Cistercians to house their harvest after they established an abbey on the banks of the River Blackwater in 1140. It is one of the largest surviving timber framed structures. At some point I shall return to see the inside, but it has very limited opening hours so I had to content myself with the external view, which I still thought was stunning.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What an absolute beauty!
September 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this great looking old barn, quite fascinating that it is so old. They sure don't make them like that anymore.
September 24th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What an amazing structure. Suffering as I do from terminal curiousity, I had to look it up. This link has some lovely old photos of the barn for anyone else interested as well.

Thanks for your llovely photo and for piquing my curiousity
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise