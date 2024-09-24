Ancient Barn

This is the second place on our day out. Grange Barn at Coggeshall. It was likely built in the mid 1200's by the Cistercians to house their harvest after they established an abbey on the banks of the River Blackwater in 1140. It is one of the largest surviving timber framed structures. At some point I shall return to see the inside, but it has very limited opening hours so I had to content myself with the external view, which I still thought was stunning.