Sydney

Having a bit of a reminiscence on places I have lived before. Having just a spent a gorgeous day with my amazing cousins, two members of the party having arrived from Australia a couple of days ago to visit, I was reminded of our home in Sydney.

We were lucky enough to have 6 months living there with Hubby's job and made the most of every opportunity we could to travel within the country while we were there.

The top three are our apartment we rented at The Berkeley on Market Street in the CBD, just a few feet away from Darling Harbour.

Left to right:
1. Outside (including the now removed monorail)
2. Our open plan living room/kitchen/diner
3. The view out of our window straight across at the BT building

Bottom row:
1. Us out for a stroll at Darling Harbour
2. My sailing club near Spit Bridge in Middle Harbour. While Hubby was working, I spent my time exploring, walking and learning to sail at The Australian Sailing School.

Scans of old photos, I wasn't digital back then!
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Casablanca

@casablanca
My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Casablanca ace
@johnfalconer Now you know why I always enjoy your Sydney shots!
September 26th, 2024  
