Hidden light by casablanca
278 / 365

Hidden light

Pavement outside this time and daylight.....more rain! Paving is uneven and you have to watch your step. I enjoyed the reflection of the street lamp. Shh, don't look now, but the sun seems to be coming out today...
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Casablanca

On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
76% complete

FBailey ace
Oh I do like this one
October 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That pattern draws your eye right on in.. Hope you did get some sunny weather..
October 4th, 2024  
