Previous
278 / 365
Hidden light
Pavement outside this time and daylight.....more rain! Paving is uneven and you have to watch your step. I enjoyed the reflection of the street lamp. Shh, don't look now, but the sun seems to be coming out today...
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
2
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2912
photos
152
followers
72
following
76% complete
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd October 2024 9:24am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
FBailey
ace
Oh I do like this one
October 4th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That pattern draws your eye right on in.. Hope you did get some sunny weather..
October 4th, 2024
