Train trip

Still working on my National Trust list, so caught a mainline train yesterday to meet Hubby after he finished a sailing job.



Enjoyed reading a new book to me on my Kindle. “The Christie Affair” which is about the 11 days in which Agatha Christie was missing and no one ever knew where she was. Written from the perspective of Nan, the lady Agatha’s husband ran off with, it is a very engaging read.