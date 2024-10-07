National Trust 21 - 40

Had a super weekend away and added four NT properties to my tally, making 41/60 now. 19 to go!
I previously did a collage of the first 20 https://365project.org/casablanca/2024/2024-07-25
so here are the second 20, left to right, top to bottom.
21. Wray Castle, Cumbria
22. Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire
23. Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire
24. Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire
25. Rainham Hall, London
26. Bateman's, East Sussex
27. Scotney Castle, Kent
28. Montacute House, Somerset
29. Castle Drogo, Devon
30. Greenway, Devon
31. Coleton Fishacre, Devon
32. Lacock, Wiltshire
33. Knole, Kent
34. Rayleigh Mount, Essex
35. Paycocke's House, Essex
36. Grange Barn, Essex
37. Northey Island, Essex
38. Lyme Park, Cheshire
39. Stainsby Mill, Derbyshire
40. Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire