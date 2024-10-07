Previous
National Trust 21 - 40 by casablanca
281 / 365

National Trust 21 - 40

Had a super weekend away and added four NT properties to my tally, making 41/60 now. 19 to go!

I previously did a collage of the first 20 https://365project.org/casablanca/2024/2024-07-25 so here are the second 20, left to right, top to bottom.

21. Wray Castle, Cumbria
22. Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire
23. Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire
24. Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire
25. Rainham Hall, London
26. Bateman's, East Sussex
27. Scotney Castle, Kent
28. Montacute House, Somerset
29. Castle Drogo, Devon
30. Greenway, Devon
31. Coleton Fishacre, Devon
32. Lacock, Wiltshire
33. Knole, Kent
34. Rayleigh Mount, Essex
35. Paycocke's House, Essex
36. Grange Barn, Essex
37. Northey Island, Essex
38. Lyme Park, Cheshire
39. Stainsby Mill, Derbyshire
40. Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire
7th October 2024

My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great collage and a great record of all that you've visited. A super project to have. To think I've never been to any of them yet!
October 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann None at all?? Maybe a project when your Munros are done!
October 7th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Marvellous collection of shot in this collage. You are well on track to reach your goal. Fav.
October 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful collage filled with stunning shots! You sure did well with only a few more to go :-)
October 7th, 2024  
leggzy
Amazing collage, and congrats on adding to your tally.
October 7th, 2024  
