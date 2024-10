National Trust 21 - 40

Had a super weekend away and added four NT properties to my tally, making 41/60 now. 19 to go!I previously did a collage of the first 20 https://365project.org/casablanca/2024/2024-07-25 so here are the second 20, left to right, top to bottom.21. Wray Castle, Cumbria22. Wicken Fen, Cambridgeshire23. Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire24. Wimpole Estate, Cambridgeshire25. Rainham Hall, London26. Bateman's, East Sussex27. Scotney Castle, Kent28. Montacute House, Somerset29. Castle Drogo, Devon30. Greenway, Devon31. Coleton Fishacre, Devon32. Lacock, Wiltshire33. Knole, Kent34. Rayleigh Mount, Essex35. Paycocke's House, Essex36. Grange Barn, Essex37. Northey Island, Essex38. Lyme Park, Cheshire39. Stainsby Mill, Derbyshire40. Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire