Sloane Square Station by casablanca
Sloane Square Station

I have always enjoyed trains and I especially enjoy the Underground Stations in London that have some natural light and not just tunnels.

This is Sloane Square and it was the nearest stop to our meet up on Tuesday.
Casablanca

@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
Boxplayer ace
Excellent view of a great tube station - and I think you're under the bridge that carries the now hidden river Westbourne, one of the lost rivers of London.
October 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
@boxplayer Oh how interesting! Thanks for that.
October 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice looking station
October 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
a fabulous capture and scene with so much to see. I love the London underground.
October 10th, 2024  
