Northern Lights by casablanca
Northern Lights

My first ever glimpse of the Northern Lights and had no idea how to capture them well photographically, but was absolutely delighted to point my camera above the neighbouring houses from my garden to the north and see these.

I live in a town centre full of light pollution from street lamps, traffic and homes, so did not think it likely they would ever be visible here. Diary shot for me!

Any technical tips on how to do it better should I ever be lucky enough to see them again would be most welcome.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Casablanca

