Natural Mono in the Mist

A more conventional moment of mistiness than yesterday's shot. A natural black and white, I was surprised the greens of the tree leaves did not show.



I always enjoy the layers in mist when looking at trees, the way they grey out to so pale with distance. Taken from my front garden of the trees across the road in a neighbour's property.



Off to meet an old friend today and praying the roads will be kind!