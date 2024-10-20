Sign up
Previous
294 / 365
Natural Mono in the Mist
A more conventional moment of mistiness than yesterday's shot. A natural black and white, I was surprised the greens of the tree leaves did not show.
I always enjoy the layers in mist when looking at trees, the way they grey out to so pale with distance. Taken from my front garden of the trees across the road in a neighbour's property.
Off to meet an old friend today and praying the roads will be kind!
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
4
2
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began! My love of photography comes from my Dad, who is a fabulous photographer and I have loved...
2928
photos
152
followers
72
following
80% complete
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
18th October 2024 9:25am
Barb
ace
He hears your prayers, and mine, for safety while driving today. Nice photo of the morning mist! May it lift before you must set out for your destination! 🤗
October 20th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such an atmospheric shot! Have a great meet up with your friend.
October 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful misty capture.
October 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love an 'natural' black and white. I had one of those yesterday, which I will probably post tomorrow. Nice one.
October 20th, 2024
