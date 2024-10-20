Previous
Natural Mono in the Mist by casablanca
Natural Mono in the Mist

A more conventional moment of mistiness than yesterday's shot. A natural black and white, I was surprised the greens of the tree leaves did not show.

I always enjoy the layers in mist when looking at trees, the way they grey out to so pale with distance. Taken from my front garden of the trees across the road in a neighbour's property.

Off to meet an old friend today and praying the roads will be kind!
Casablanca

Barb ace
He hears your prayers, and mine, for safety while driving today. Nice photo of the morning mist! May it lift before you must set out for your destination! 🤗
October 20th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such an atmospheric shot! Have a great meet up with your friend.
October 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful misty capture.
October 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love an 'natural' black and white. I had one of those yesterday, which I will probably post tomorrow. Nice one.
October 20th, 2024  
