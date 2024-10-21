The Windy Day

Had a super time yesterday meeting a lovely friend I hadn't seen in ages at Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire. Storm Ashley was busy barrelling into Western Scotland and Northern Ireland and where was my Hubby? Up on the coast of Western Scotland in a yacht completing 12 days away teaching sailing up there. He compensated for the lack of sailing on Sunday by giving them a super long day on Saturday plus a night sail. The students were happy and he has now driven safely all the way home again.



As it turned out, they didn't have to close Anglesey Abbey because wind gusts this far east did not become extreme. But it was fun watching the morning arrivals glancing at the warning sign and going ahead anyway. Good old British "it'll be fine" mentality! And it was.