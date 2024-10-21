Previous
The Windy Day by casablanca
295 / 365

The Windy Day

Had a super time yesterday meeting a lovely friend I hadn't seen in ages at Anglesey Abbey in Cambridgeshire. Storm Ashley was busy barrelling into Western Scotland and Northern Ireland and where was my Hubby? Up on the coast of Western Scotland in a yacht completing 12 days away teaching sailing up there. He compensated for the lack of sailing on Sunday by giving them a super long day on Saturday plus a night sail. The students were happy and he has now driven safely all the way home again.

As it turned out, they didn't have to close Anglesey Abbey because wind gusts this far east did not become extreme. But it was fun watching the morning arrivals glancing at the warning sign and going ahead anyway. Good old British "it'll be fine" mentality! And it was.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
On 1st January 2024, my 8th year began!
80% complete

Kathy A ace
Sounds perfect - meeting a friend, hubby home safe and the Abbey staying open plus a great photo.
October 21st, 2024  
